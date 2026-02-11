Todd Beamer and Decatur cheer teams win at state

The first weekend of February kicked off the end of the winter season as both cheer and bowling had their state tournaments.

Decatur High School and Todd Beamer High School both took home first place trophies as the Gators and Titans cheer teams stood atop the podium at Battle Ground High School on day 2 of the tournament.

Decatur came in first place in the 3A Game Day small (89.8) over Kentlake and Cheney, who rounded out the top 3.

Auburn Riverside won 4A Game Day small with a 90.9 score, just edging Union, who scored a 90.7, and Emerald Ridge, who scored a 90.6.

Todd Beamer cheer team photo. Photo provided by Colin Sawyer. Decatur cheer after winning state. Photo provided by Kayla Watkins.

On day 1, Decatur had the taste of first place, coming in second in the 1A/2A/3A non-tumbling small behind Cascade Christian. Decatur totaled 74.5 behind Cascade Christian’s 76.7.

Todd Beamer dominated the 2A/3A/4A stomp category taking first place by nearly 15 points. The Titans scored a 92.3, the highest total on day 1 regardless of category. The next closest in stomp was Lindbergh, which scored 77.4.

Bowling

From Battle Ground to Bowlero in Tukwila, Thomas Jefferson High School sophomore Laelah Tiquia won the individual category last year. This year, Tiquia finished with a 1,171 pin total, which was good enough for second behind Molly Combs of West Seattle, who finished with 1,191.

The next closest local bowler was Tiquia’s teammate Jordyn Meskel, who took 22nd out of 102 total bowlers.

As a team, Thomas Jefferson also wasn’t able to hold onto their crown as the Raiders fell to sixth place in the team competition. The Raiders were 945 pins behind Walla Walla, who were the 3A state champs.