Person believes they are dating Carrie Underwood | Federal Way police blotter

Feb. 3

There were zero vehicle thefts reported, and zero vehicles were recovered on this day.

Juvenile involved in shooting: At 11:16 a.m. in the 31000 block of 23rd Avenue South, police responded to the report of a located juvenile runaway. The mother called, reporting that she located and spoke to her son, who stated that he was involved in a recent shooting in Seattle. When officers arrived on scene, the juvenile was gone. Officers were unable to locate the juvenile. He is known to take the train to the Chinatown stop in Seattle.

Mutual combat offer: At 3:09 p.m. on South Star Lake Road, the reporting party stated that an old friend had been texting him threats, and asked him to meet him at the park and ride to engage in a mutual combat fight. Officers located the old friend at the park and ride and advised him that the reporting party did not want to fight. Resources were provided to the reporting party to obtain an anti-harassment order. Officers told the old friend that if he assaulted the reporting party, he would be placed under arrest.

Feb. 4

There were zero vehicle thefts reported, and two vehicles were recovered on this day.

Person shot: At 2:04 a.m. in the 29000 block of Pacific Highway South, a passenger in a vehicle called 911 advising that they were shot and heading to an emergency room. The victim was dropped off at a hospital with two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and the other to the foot. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center. No crime scene has been located.

Guns stolen from garage: At 8:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of 18th Avenue South, the victim reported that his two handguns were stolen from his garage.

Scholar stealing Transformers: At 10:51 p.m. in the 34000 block of 16th Avenue South, Walmart’s loss prevention had a juvenile scholar detained for shoplifting Transformers toys. Ultimately, the business decided not to press charges, but a trespass was committed. The scholar was off campus from Todd Beamer High School. The scholar was transported back to campus, and the school resource officer escorted him to the admin office.

Person believes they are dating Carrie Underwood: At 6:10 p.m. in the 34000 block of Pacific Highway South, the reporting party stated that the victim is using Facebook to date “Carrie Underwood,” the singer. The reporting party knows the suspect is not Carrie Underwood, but the victim is in denial. The victim received messages from the suspect asking for credit card information after becoming engaged. So far, the victim has not been defrauded of any finances or assets. The report was made without the victim’s knowledge, who did not want police contact. The reporting party was told to notify officers if the victim is defrauded of any finances or assets in the future. Case closed pending victim cooperation.

Feb. 5

There were zero vehicle thefts reported, and zero vehicles were recovered on this day.

Burglary attempt: At 7:43 a.m. in the 35000 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest, officers were dispatched to an attempted burglary. Sometime overnight, a glass slider door was broken, but no entry was made. No suspect information.

Feb. 6

There was one vehicle theft reported, and three vehicles were recovered on this day.

Car shot at: At 1:20 a.m. on Fourth Avenue Southwest, officers responded to a reported illegal discharge. Upon searching the area, officers located two individuals who stated their vehicle had been shot. The female had minor injuries from the glass breaking from being shot. Numerous casings were found on the street.

$10,000 in glasses stolen: At 4:44 p.m. on Pacific Highway South, officers responded to a shoplifting call at a LensCrafters store. The suspect was gone upon arrival when officers arrived on scene. The store employee advised that a white male subject came into the store with a Target grocery bag and grabbed approximately 16 pairs of glasses off the shelf. The male put the glasses in the bag and left the store on foot. The employee valued the glasses at $10,000.

Feb. 7

There were two vehicle thefts reported, and zero vehicles were recovered on this day.

Possible drunk driver: At 4:06 p.m. on South 288th Street, officers on a routine patrol observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of 22nd Avenue, perpendicular to the lane of travel. The engine was running, the brake lights were on, and the driver appeared to be unconscious. Officers set up a vehicle pin and successfully woke the driver. The driver refused to comply with instructions to exit. A window was broken, and the driver was extricated and processed for driving under the influence. One officer suffered a minor abrasion upon breaking the window.

Dog hit by a car: At 4:07 a.m. on Southwest Dash Point Road, an officer was flagged down by security about a dog that had just been hit by a pickup truck. Security was behind the pickup truck and observed the dog run in front of the truck and get struck by the truck. The dog appeared to be in substantial pain and appeared to be bleeding from its face, but was able to run away. An officer was able to capture the dog and transport it for treatment.

Feb. 8

There were zero vehicle thefts reported, and zero vehicles were recovered on this day.

Aggressive dog: At 12:50 p.m. on Southwest 332nd Street, a stray dog was refusing to leave the front of a person’s driveway. The dog was mildly aggressive and growled at anyone who approached it. The dog was taken to the police department, where it was given food, water and shelter.

Feb. 9

There were zero vehicle thefts reported, and one vehicle was recovered on this day.

DUI: At 2:10 a.m. at South Dash Point Road and Pacific Highway South, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was suspected of being under the influence and was placed under arrest.

Assault investigation: At 10:22 a.m. on 21st Avenue Southwest Campus Drive, officers responded to reports of threats with a weapon. Upon further investigation, probable cause was established to arrest the suspect for second-degree assault.