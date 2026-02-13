Man has medical emergency while in FWPD custody

The Valley Independent Investigative Team launched an investigation regarding a man who had a medical emergency after being placed in custody by Federal Way police.

According to the Auburn Police Department, as part of the investigative team, it is in charge of a use-of-force investigation after a man in Federal Way Police Department custody suffered a medical emergency. Because the incident involved officers from the FWPD, its investigators are excluded from the investigation.

Auburn police stated that the incident occurred at about 8:03 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1800 block of South 320th Street in Federal Way, when FWPD officers were dispatched to an incident where an intoxicated man was refusing to leave a restaurant, but after several minutes, the man left the restaurant with his adult son. While with his son, the man assaulted his son and then returned to the restaurant.

Officers took the man into custody, and then, minutes after officers took him into custody, the man suffered a medical emergency, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center. According to Auburn Police Investigations Cmdr. Cristian Adams, the man is stable.

“Investigators continue their work on this investigation, we anticipate several weeks before completion,” Auburn police stated. “Despite ongoing work there are no significant updates to report.”