Early election results: FWPS levy is passing

Early results of the Feb. 10 special election show the 2026 Federal Way Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy passing at 59.6% (7,711 votes) in favor as of Tuesday evening.

King County Elections reports a 15.78% voter turnout so far.

The levy goes toward Federal Way Public Schools (FWPS) and has been continuously renewed since it began in 1980.

Ten percent of the school district’s overall budget is funded by this levy, which bridges the gap between what state funding covers and what FWPS describes as “what is actually needed to run a school district.”

The EP&O Levy funds many areas of academics, activities, staffing and operations.

As just a few examples, it funds college and career readiness programs including Career and Technical Education courses, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs, and updated curriculum in general.

The levy funds all athletics in the district as well as art, music, theater and band programs, including “over 35 middle and high school competitive sports programs, 6th grade flag football, unified sports at high schools, and our no-cut intramural basketball, soccer and volleyball teams,” according to the district.

Special education, classroom support, nurses, counselors, custodians and safety and security staff are among the staff categories that are funded through this levy.

The actual tax rate will be about $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value from 2027 through 2030.

The district confirmed that “the total amount collected will not increase beyond what voters approve on Feb. 10, 2026, even if home values rise,” because the total amount to be collected is calculated to increase minimally at the same rate as the property value increases.

This tax rate is expected to be lower than it was between 2015 through 2018, where it ranged from a low of $5.78 to a high of $6.75.

The total collection through this levy will start at $71,408,000 in 2027, up to $82,663,000 in 2030.

Voters will have another chance to vote on the levy renewal in four years.