Federal Way Community Calendar | Feb. 13 edition

Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None”: Federal Way’s professional theatre company Centerstage Theatre presents another mystery, running through Feb. 22. Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. None of them know each other, all of them have a dangerous past they need to keep secret, and each of them are now in the carefully laid trap of a murderer. As a storm rages outside, the group becomes completely cut off from the outside world, and the killings begin … one by one, the guests are murdered; the only connecting thread being the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. Visit centerstagetheatre.com for tickets.

MINGO night: Try out music bingo, earn prizes and enjoy food and drinks at Secoma Lanes. Every Friday 8:30 p.m. at Secoma Lanes, located at 34500 Pacific Highway S. in Federal Way.

Coffee with Kristine: Meet with Representative Kristine Reeves (D-District 30) every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Ebony and Ivory Cafe at 33930 Weyerhaeuser Way S. for her open office hours.

Songs of Black Folk: The Music of Resistance and Hope concert will honor the rich musical traditions of how Black music has shaped and influenced culture worldwide, featuring india.arie and Zebulon Ellis. Event includes tributes to “Black Love” and Richard Smallwood. There will be two shows , one at 4 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Performing Arts and Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S. Visit fwpaec.org.

Soroptomist Galentine’s Day: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, join the Soroptimist International of Federal Way for coffee, cookies and conversation in an event meant for women interested in giving back, community-minded leaders and anyone curious about Soroptimists and what they do.

FW City Council meeting: Federal Way City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at City Hall on the second floor in Council Chambers, 33325 8th Ave. S. in Federal Way.

State of the City: Mayor Jim Ferrell will present an annual State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Performing Arts and Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S. This free event will focus on celebrations of the city’s accomplishments and share visions for the future of Federal Way.

Pitch and Sip Bazaar and Networking Fundraiser: From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Federal Way Community Center, enjoy a high-energy marketplace and pitch-night experience that brings together Black and Brown entrepreneurs, community supporters, and business leaders for a night of creativity, connection, and opportunity from the FW Black Collective. This signature fundraising event, supports the Small Business Resiliency Network (SBRN), a program dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs through technical assistance, access to capital, training, and culturally grounded support. For tickets and info, email info@fwblackcollective.com.

Planting and Spring Gardening Workshop: This free community event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 23 at the South King Tool Library located at 1700 S. 340th St. in Federal Way. Get ready for your spring planting with some fresh tips and support from your local tool library team.

FWPS Board: Watch the Federal Way School Board meeting to stay informed on important happenings in the district. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Panther Lake Elementary, 34424 1st Ave. S. in Federal Way.

Family Prom: A Night to Believe in Magic! This annual family dance will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Federal Way Community Center, 876 South 333rd Street in Federal Way. This enchanted night is made for children and their favorite grown-ups to dance, laugh, and create memories that will last happily ever.

Restoration Work Party: Join the WNPS Master Native Plant Stewards every first Friday at Celebration Park, located at S. 324th Street in Federal Way, for a restoration work party. Two management units in Celebration Park will highlight native plants and healthy urban forests in this busy park central to the city. The next work party is coming up at 1 p.m. March 6.

Sondheim/Stravinsky Performance: This concert at 3:30 p.m. March 8 will celebrate innovation through the music of Sondheim and Stravinsky. This show is a co-production between the Federal Way Symphony and Centerstage Theatre and will be performed at the Federal Way PAEC, located at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S.

Hot off the Presses: The Federal Way Mirror invites you to join the paper from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Poverty Bay Café for informal conversation, coffee, beer, wine and appetizers. Attendees can ask the newspaper staff about their work or talk about issues affecting the region, such as homelessness, addiction and development, all while supporting a local business and the work of nonprofit FUSION to serve families in need. Each event features a community speaker on a topic/organization important to the Federal Way community. Poverty Bay Café is located at 1108 S. 322nd Place in Federal Way, north of Celebration Park.

Arts Explosion: The Federal Way Arts Commission is hosting the 4th Annual “Arts Explosion” Juried Art Show Festival, taking place from May 29 to May 31 at the Performing Arts and Events Center. This festival will celebrate the diversity of Federal Way, showcasing the talents of both adult and youth artists, while promoting artistic growth and community engagement. “Arts Explosion” will feature the display, judging, and sale of artwork in five categories. Entry deadline is March 19. To learn more, visit federalwaywa.gov/page/arts-commission or email abbie.wenick@federalwaywa.gov.

